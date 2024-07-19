Galway Bay FM

19 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Slowing down of new home builds in Galway city and county last month

There has been a slowing down of the number of new homes receiving commencement notices in Galway.

However, the total number of new homes being build across the city and county still exceeds last year’s end of year total

Work has begun on building 1,125 homes in Galway so far this year – just 16 more since the previous month.

Nationally, work has begun on the building of over 33 thousand new homes in the first 6 months of this year.

