Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Cycling Campaign says it’s not enough to just urge people to slow down on our roads, and greater enforcement is needed.

It comes as this week An Garda Siochana launched a #SlowDown Campaign.

Latest figures available from Gardaí show that 83 people have been killed on our roads so far this year, with speeding the main contributor.

Kevin Jennings, Chairperson of Galway Cycling Campaign, welcomes the Garda efforts, but wants more to be done: