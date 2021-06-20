Slight traffic delays expected as roadworks to take place on the LP8733 and the R355

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Motorists travelling on the LP8733 Moyowen and the R355 Magheranearla are advised to expect delays tomorrow due to road works in both areas.

Colas Contracting Ltd acting on behalf of Galway County Council and Lagan Asphalt Ltd wishes to advise road users that Road Surfacing Works will commence on Monday the 21st of June for a duration of 1 day starting at 7.45am until 6.30pm tomorrow evening and as a consequence, users of these roads are requested to expect delays and as such should allow additional time for their journeys.

Galway County Council would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these works