Slight rise in unemployment across Galway during July

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There was a slight rise in unemployment levels across Galway during the month of July, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

There are now 11,039 people without work across the city and county – an increase of 329 on the figure in June.

In Galway City, there was an increase of 147 people on the live register last month – leaving the total without work in the city at 5,424.

97 more people joined the live register in Ballinasloe last month – with 1,251 people now without work in the East Galway town.

Tuam also experienced a rise in those out of work, from 1,622 in June to 1,705 last month – an increase of 83 people.

46 people were added to the live register in Loughrea last month, while 32 more people joined in Gort.

There are now 1,184 people without work in Loughrea and 807 in Gort.

Clifden is the only town in Galway with a reported decrease in people on the live register – as 76 people returned to work in the Connemara town, leaving the total without work at 668.