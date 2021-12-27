Slight rise in the number of patients with Covid-19 in Galway Hospitals

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of Covid patients in Galway Hospitals has risen slightly in the last 24 hours.

Figures for Galway Hospitals released yesterday evening shows 16 receiving treatment in Galway University Hospital, an increase of two on Christmas Day’s Figures, and 6 in Portiunucla, also showing an increase of two.

Of that number, 1 is in ICU in Galway and 2 in Portiunucla, showing no change on the previous day.

Hospital figures nationally have also risen with 461 virus patients are currently receiving treatment in the nation’s hospitals.

That is an increase of 35 since yesterday.

Of those, 91 are in the intensive care unit.