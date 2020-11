Galway Bay fm newsroom – A further 340 people in Galway have opened a claim for the pandemic unemployment payment in the last week.

19,498 people in Galway will receive the State payment today.

The sector with the highest number in receipt of the support is accommodation and food services.

There has been a national increase of 7,500 people who lodged a claim for PUP in the last seven days.

At the peak of the pandemic in May, over 32,300 claims were being paid in Galway.