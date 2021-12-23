Slight increase in unemployment across Galway during November

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There was a very slight increase in unemployment across Galway last month.

There are now 7,806 people on the live register, an increase of 23 compared to October.

In Galway city, 20 additional people joined the live register last month, leaving it at 3,920.

There was a notable increase in Clifden, where the unemployment figure increased by 44 to finish at 528.

Elsewhere, there were decreases across the board.

In Tuam, 16 people left the live register, which finished at 1,151 for November.

There was a similar decrease of 21 in Ballinasloe, leaving the number of those out of work at 891.

The figure for Loughrea last month is 744, a decrease of 3 people compared to October.

While in Gort, the live register reduced by a single person and now stands at 572.