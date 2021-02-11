Slight increase in unemployment across Galway during January

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a slight increase in unemployment across Galway last month.

Figures for January show there are now 9,626 people on the live register across the county.

The figure of 9,626 people across Galway on the live register last month is an increase of 57 compared to the figure recorded in December.

In Galway City, the number of unemployed dropped slightly to finish at 4,826.

In Tuam, the figure rose to 1,405 – representing a small increase of 25 people.

In Ballinasloe, there were 1,123 people listed as unemployed last month – exactly the same as the figure for December.

The figure for Loughrea was 988, an increase of 13 people.

Meanwhile, the live register in Gort dropped to 713 last month, a marginal shift in the opposite direction.

Further west, and the figure for Clifden during January was 571 – a drop of almost 20 people compared to December.