Slight increase in ICU patients being treated for COVID-19 in Galway hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a slight increase in the number of ICU patients being treated for COVID-19 in Galway hospitals week-on-week.

There are six Coronavirus patients in the city and county today – with five at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinalsoe.

That’s up from just two last week, when both patients were being care for at the city’s main hosptial.

Meanwhile, there are 10 confirmed cases of the virus in Galway’s acute hospitals today – with six and UHG and four at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationally there are 179 COVID-19 patients in hospital this lunchtime which is 21 percent lower than last week.

Overnight, there were 47 patients with the infectious disease in ICU.