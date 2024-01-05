Slight increase in homelessness across Galway during November

There was a slight increase in homelessness across Galway during November.

New figures from the Department of Housing show an increase from 261 in October, to 273 in November.

The number of children now in homelessness services across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon was 220.

Nationally, more than 13,500 people were living in emergency accommodation in November – a new record homeless figure.

The Department of Housing has released its November homeless figures – usually they are published at the end of each month however these were delayed due to Christmas.

They show there’s a record number of people living in emergency accommodation with the State total at 13,514.

That includes more than 4,000 children for the first time ever who are growing up in B&Bs and hotels.

Dublin has the largest proportion of those in emergency accommodation at 9,906 – which includes more than 3,100 children.

The figures from the Department of Housing do not include asylum seekers, women in refuge centres, rough sleepers or the so-called hidden homeless.