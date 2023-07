Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a slight increase in the number of people registered as homeless in Galway.

271 adults were accessing emergency accommodation at the end of June, compared to 263 the month before.

Figures from the Department of Housing show there were 12,600 people registered as homeless in Ireland in June.

It’s an increase of 159 people on May’s figures, which stood at 12,441.

Labour Senator Annie Hoey says there must be a huge focus on housing in the upcoming budget: