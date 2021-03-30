Slight increase in Covid patients at Galway hospitals but numbers remain low

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 patients at Galway hospitals – but the number remains low.

There are currently 13 patients receiving treatment – 10 at University Hospital Galway, and 3 at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

That compares to the figure of 11 patients recorded yesterday.

Of the 13 patients being treated today, 2 patients at UHG are in ICU, while there are no intensive care patients at Portiuncula.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals dropped to 313 last night – after a fall of 25 in the space of 24 hours.

But there’s been a 5 per cent increase in new cases of the virus over the past week – with 4,011 confirmed in seven days.