Galway Bay fm newsroom – 32,300 people in Galway are in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment.

Figures provided by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection show 300 further applicants from Galway are in receipt of the €350 payment this week.

Around 11,000 people nationwide are receiving a payment for the first time today.

Sectors with the highest numbers in receipt are accommodation and food service activities, followed by wholesale and retail trade and construction.