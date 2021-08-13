Slight increase in Covid-19 patients at Galway Hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a slight increase in Covid-19 patients at Galway’s public hospitals.

There are 13 patients with the virus at UHG, up two since yesterday, while there are 4 patients in ICU, a drop of one patient.

At Portiuncula in Ballinasloe, there are now 3 patients with the virus – compared to a single patient yesterday – but there are still no patients in ICU.

Nationally, 37 Covid patients are in intensive care with the virus – the highest since May – with 221 in public hospitals overall.

Dr Alan Gaffney, the vice-president of the Intensive Care Society, says there are several different groups in ICU with Covid.