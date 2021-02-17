Slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalisations in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a slight increase the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations in Galway week-on-week.

There are COVID-19 35 patients being treated in the city and county today, with 31 at UHG and four at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

That’s compared to 31 this day last week.

Of the 35 patients receiving treatment in Galway today, 11 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, overall COVID-19 hospitalisations across the county are down by 40 percent since the start of the month.

Nationwide, 861 Coronavirus patients are in hospital this morning, while the HSE CEO Paul Reid says 151 are in ICU.

744 new cases were reported yesterday along with 33 additional deaths.