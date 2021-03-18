print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalisations in Galway in recent days.

There are 10 Coronavirus patients being treated in the city and county today – with six at UHG and four at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Of the patients in Galway’s acute hospitals today, three are receiving treatment in critical care at UHG.

Natiowide there are 343 confirmed cases of the virus in hospitals this afternoon including 82 in ICU.

Public health expert, Professor Anthony Staines of DCU says the health service still needs to radically increase its contact tracing effort.

He says it’s still not clear what level of vaccine cover will be needed to suppress the virus.

