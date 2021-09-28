Slight fall in numbers claiming PUP in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just over 106,000 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

That’s a drop of over 4,500 on last week.

The greatest reduction was in the Accommodation and Food Services sector.

In Galway, the drop in number is very small this week – it’s gone down 260

This means 5,440 people are still on the PUP in Galway

Commenting on the national figures Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys say today’s figures show the number claiming payments has now fallen for 33 consecutive weeks.

Since February, the number of young people, under the age of 25, who were claiming the PUP is down by over 90 per cent.