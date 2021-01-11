Slight drop in unemployment levels across Galway during December

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a slight drop in unemployment figures in Galway last month.

There are now 9,569 on the live register across the county – a drop of 84 people on the figure recorded in November.

The largest drop was recorded in Galway City, where the number of those on the live register dropped by 68 to 4,844.

In Ballinasloe, the number of those unemployed now stands at 1,123 – a drop of just 11 compared to November.

There was a similar marginal drop in Loughrea, where live register figures decreased by 12, to 975.

While in Clifden, the figure fell to 590 – a drop of 3 people.

Gort was the only area in the county that experienced an increase last month – with the live register figure increasing slightly from 715 to 725.

While in Tuam, the number of unemployed remained static between November and December – with 1,380 still on the live register.