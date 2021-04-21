Slight drop in PUP recipients across Galway today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a slight drop in the number of people across Galway due to receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today.

22,733 are in line to avail of the support – a drop of 41 on the figure recorded this day last week.

When compared to this time last month, there are almost 1,500 less people in Galway receiving the payment.

Galway has the third highest number of people collecting the PUP, behind Cork at 42,000 and Dublin at over 135,000.

Nationally, over 420 thousand people will receive the payment today, costing the state €125 million.