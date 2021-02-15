Slight drop in Pandemic Unemployment Payment recipients across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a slight drop in the number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment across Galway.

25,496 people across the county will claim the payment tomorrow – a very slight decrease on the figure of 25,603 last week.

Nationally, just under 478,000 people will receive the PUP tomorrow, which marks a drop over over 3,600 on last week’s figures.

It’s also the first drop recorded since level 5 measures were introduced in late December.

Over the past seven days, over 10,200 people closed their claim and said they were going back to work.

2,167 of them were construction workers, while 1,785 of them were returning to work in the wholesale and retail trade.