Slight drop in Pandemic Unemployment Payment claims across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a very slight drop in the number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment across Galway.

25,082 people will claim the payment today – a drop of over 200 people compared to this day last week.

Nationally, almost 469 thousand people will receive the PUP payment this week, a drop of 4,500 on last week.

All employment sectors – except Electrical/Gas/Water Supply – have seen fewer people claim the payment this week.

While Accommodation and Food Service Activities remains the most supported sector, with 110 thousand people across the country receiving the PUP.

Overall, €140m will be paid into bank accounts today