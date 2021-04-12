Slight drop in number of COVID-19 patients at Galway hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a slight drop in the number of COVID-19 patients at Galway hospitals since last week.

There are 12 patients being treated for the virus in the city and county today – with nine at UHG and three at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

That’s down from 15 last Monday.

Of the 12 COVID-19 patients being treated in Galway’s acute hospitals today – two are in ICU, with one each in UHG and Portiuncula Hospital – a drop of three in ICU settings since this time last week.

Nationally, there are 227 people with virus in hospital this lunchtime including 50 in ICU.

That’s up from 213 yesterday, however is still 12 percent lower than last Monday.