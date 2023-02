Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a slight dip in new car sales across Galway during January, compared to the same time last year.

There were 1186 new registrations last month – compared to an even 1,200 in January 2022.

Nationally, sales are up by 9 per cent – while electric vehicle sales reached their highest month on record.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show the biggest drop in car sales was in Longford, where new registrations dropped by 12 per cent.