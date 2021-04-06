Slight decrease in number of people staying local across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a slight decrease in the number of people across Galway who are staying within 10km of their home.

That’s according to new figures from the CSO for the week ending Friday, March 26th.

They show that 57.7 percent of people in Galway stayed local that week – compared to 58.3 percent the week previous.

Nationally, 64.2 percent of the population stayed within a 10km radius of home.

Meath saw the largest fall in the number of people staying local with a 1.6 percent change in the week with just over 60 percent staying within 10 kilometres of their home.

The only county which didn’t see a fall in its figure is Monaghan, which remained the same on 56.8 percent of people there staying local.

More than half of people in Carlow, Roscommon and Mayo are going beyond 10 kilometres from their homes.

While 79 percent of people in Dublin are remaining within a 10 kilometre radius, which the CSO say can be explained by access to services and amenities in urban areas.

The statistics was compiled using data from Three Ireland mobile users.