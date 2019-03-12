Slight decrease in Galway’s unemployment figure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment figures in Galway decreased slightly last month according to the latest statistics from the Central Statistics Office.

The report shows there are now 10 thousand 607 people out of work in Galway, 60 less than the Live Register figure at the end of January and 14 per cent drop on last year’s figure.



The biggest drop in unemployment last month was in Clifden where 33 people came off the Live Register.

There are now 765 people without jobs in Clifden.

In the city in February, 15 people came off the Live Register leaving its unemployment figure at 5 thousand 140.

In Ballinasloe, Live Register numbers fell by 8 in February, meaning there are now just over 11 hundred people without work in Ballinasloe.

Gort saw a similar decrease in its unemployment figure last month, with 6 people coming off the Live Register.

There are now 776 without jobs in Gort.

The only area to experience an increase in unemployment figures last month was Tuam where two extra people joined the Live Register.

The unemployment figure in Tuam now stands at just over 15 hundred.

Overall there are 10 thousand 600 people out of work in the city and county, a decrease of more than 15 per cent on the same period last year.