Slight decrease in Galway unemployment figure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment in Galway was slightly down last month according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

While overall unemployment is decreasing in Galway, some areas experienced a slight jump in November.

The total number of people out of work in the city and county is just over 10 thousand 400 a drop of 74 on October’s figure.

The biggest drop in unemployment figures last month was in the city, where 140 people came off the Live Register.

There are now just over 5 thousand people without jobs in the city.

Ballinasloe also saw a very slight drop in its unemployment figure in November.

3 people came off the Live Register leaving its unemployment figure at just under 2 thousand.

Despite drops in the city and Ballinasloe, all other areas of Galway saw slight increases in unemployment figures last month.

The biggest increase was in Clifden where an extra 54 people signed on.

There are now 728 people out of work in Clifden.

13 more people joined the Live Register in the Tuam area in November, bringing its jobless figure to just over 15 hundred.

Gort and Loughrea saw just one extra person sign on the Live Register in each respective area last month.

There are now 767 people out of work in Gort and just over 11 hundred out of work in Loughrea.

Overall there are 10 thousand 484 people out of work in Galway, a drop of 15 per cent on the unemployment figure for November last year.