Galway Bay FM

21 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Slight decrease in complaints made to Ombudsman for Children by young people in Galway

Share story:
Slight decrease in complaints made to Ombudsman for Children by young people in Galway

There has been a slight decrease in the number of complaints made to the Ombudsman for Children from Galway in 2023.

Last year, 52 complaints were submitted by young people across the city and county – a drop of 20 on the year before.

Nationally there were almost 1800 complaints about public services for children last year, with most cases involving those between 10-14 years.

Education was the biggest concern, followed by health and complaints about the child and family agency Tusla.

82 percent of complaints came from parents, and 3 percent from children themselves.

Share story:

ATU to host Digital Innovation in Sport conference at Galway campus

ATU is to host a conference about Digital Innovation in Sport at its Galway Dublin Road campus this Thursday (may 23) Galway native International soccer p...

Galway County Council honours Keith Finnegan with civic reception

Galway County Council has honoured Galway Bay fm’s Keith Finnegan with a civic reception for his 34 years of distinguished service to the radio indu...

An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for significant mixed-use development in Barna

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a significant mixed use development in Barna. The project at Seapoint led by Jim & Tom Cunningham would...

Half of top-spending candidates for Euro elections are in Midlands North West region

Five of the ten top spenders for the upcoming European elections are contesting in the Midlands North West region. An analysis by Mulley Communication of ...