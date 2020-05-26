Skip removed from water at Inis Oirr pier following concerns over access

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council has removed a skip from the water at the pier on Inis Oirr following growing concerns over access issues.

On Friday morning last, residents on Inis Oírr raised the alarm after the skip was blown off the island’s pier by high winds.

There were fears that passenger ferries, rescue lifeboats and cargo boats would not be able to access the smallest of the Aran Islands as the exact location of the skip was unknown.

In response, the local authority confirmed that it would remove the skip as soon as it was safe to do.

In a statement to Galway Bay FM news at 1, the County Council has confirmed that the skip has now been removed from the water.

Manager of the Co-op on Inis Oirr, Maura Ui Mhaolain says the community is relieved but that the pier is still dangerous.