SkaI International Galway to honour leading Galway business woman

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway business woman and former World President of Skal International is being honoured by SkaI International Galway at a celebratory Black Tie Dinner in the city.

Mary Bennett was the first ever female world president of Skal International and is a champion for tourism, travel and retail in Galway and across Ireland.

SkaI is a professional association of tourism and hospitality leaders and business operators.

Along with her late husband Eddie Bennett they opened a fashion and gift retail outlet, the Treasure Chest, at the heart of Galway City in 1966.

The event is taking place on the 30th March at 6pm in the Ardilaun Hotel and tickets can be booked on eventbrite.