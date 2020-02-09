Sixth count complete for Galway East

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sixth Galway count in the 2020 General Election has finished in Galway East with no candidates elected.

Independent Sean Canney, Sinn Féin’s Louis O’Hara and Fine Gael’s Ciaran Cannon are currently leading the chase.

Here are the results of the Sixth count for Galway East.

The valid poll is 42, 520 and the quota to be elected is 10, 631.

Pete Roche (FG) has been eliminated; 6,973 votes will now be redistributed to form the basis of the 7th count.

Sean Canney (IND) 9,896

Louis O’ Hara (SF) 8,799

Ciaran Cannon (FG) 7,425

Anne Rabbitte (FF) 8,676

Pete Roche (FG) ELIMINATED

Donagh Killilea (FF) ELIMINATED

Eoin Madden (GP) ELIMINATED

Peter Reid (SD) ELIMINATED

Marian Spelman (LAB) ELIMINATED

Deaglan McCanna (REN) ELIMINATED

Martin Jonesy Ward (Aon) ELIMINATED

David O’ Reilly (NP) ELIMINATED