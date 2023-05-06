Sixteen venues across Galway host the Pieta Darkness into Light walks early this morning.

Tens of thousands of people have taken place in the annual Darkness Into Light walks.

The events got underway at 4.15 am this morning.

200 official walks took place in 15 countries across 5 continents to raise awareness on suicide prevention, self-harm and depression.

In Galway, the walks took place in 16 venues around the county.

They were held in An Cheathrú Rua, Athenry, Ballinasloe, Clifden, Colmenstown, Galway City at the Galway Atlantaquaria, Glenamaddy, Headford, Inis Meain, Inis Mor, Inishbofin, Kylemore Abbey, Loughrea, Mountbellew, Oranmore and Portumna.

To avail of Pieta services, please visit www.pieta.ie for all centre contact details. Pieta provides 24/7 support via the Freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, or text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply).

DIL2023 #BrighterTogether