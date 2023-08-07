Six Young People from Galway attend Youth Leadership Conference in Maynooth

Six young people from Galway were among the 350 teenagers from around the world that gathered on the grounds of NUI Maynooth for the Foróige’s Leadership for Life Youth Conference.

Young people from the USA, Ukraine, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, South Africa and Ireland gathered to learn how to become leaders in their own lives.

The six from Galway were Keeley Spellman, Lily Prior, Georgia O’Byrne, Sean Sweeney, Maria O’Brien, and Aoife Ní Choistealbha, all from the New Inn Foróige Club.

During the week-long conference, the teens learned crucial life skills such as empathy, decision making, problem solving, communication skills, critical thinking, and teamwork.