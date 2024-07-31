Galway Bay FM

31 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Six year jail term for man who raped woman in broad daylight in Galway city

Share story:
Six year jail term for man who raped woman in broad daylight in Galway city

A man who raped a woman in broad daylight in Galway city has been sentenced to six years in prison.

27 year-old Wayne Higgins, of no fixed abode, continued the attack after local residents told him they were calling the Gardaí.

Wayne Higgins had been drinking with the woman earlier when she asked him to escort her to a bus.

They stopped en route to have a cigarette in a laneway, and Higgins raped her.

His girlfriend had introduced the victim to him briefly two weeks beforehand.

In her victim impact statement, the woman called Higgins an animal, and a danger to vulnerable women.

Higgins had pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to one count of rape in Galway City on August 28, 2019.

The court heard he had been homeless at the time and using the services of the Simon Community for his addiction issues.

He has a number of previous convictions for offences including drugs, robbery, stalking, harassment and breach of a barring order.

Mr Justice Paul Burns said the woman was intoxicated and vulnerable and Higgins had betrayed the temporary trust that was placed in him.

Share story:

Activities throughout Galway next month for HER Outdoors Week

A wide variety of activities have been planned across County Galway for HER Outdoors Week. The aim of the week, running from August 12th-18th, is to encou...

University Hospital Galway second most overcrowded in Ireland

University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded in the country. Over 1,000 patients were treated on a trolley, chair or other inappropriate bed ...

150 new jobs to be filled ahead of opening of Radisson RED Hotel in Mervue

150 new jobs are to be filled ahead of the opening of the new Radisson RED Hotel in Mervue later this year. The 177 bedroom hotel at Crown Square – ...

Ten Galway primary schools added to Hot Schools Meals programme

Ten Galway primary schools have been added to the Hot Schools Meals programme. Minister Heather Humphreys has announced that they are among 168 additional...