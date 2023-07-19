Six per cent drop in burglaries across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a six per cent drop in the number of burglaries recorded in Galway over the past year.

PhoneWatch has analysed figures from the CSO, which reveal some counties experienced even bigger drops – while others saw significant increases.

Some might find it hard to believe given ongoing spate of burglaries in recent months in North and South Galway.

But figures show that between April of last year and March of this year, burglaries across the county were down by six per cent overall.

In neighbouring Mayo, Gardaí recorded an increase of 20 per cent – the highest increase in the country.

Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the scale, burglaries were down by 24 per cent in West Cork.

Research by PhoneWatch also shows that more than 70 per cent of people surveyed are worried about a break-in.

Two-thirds feel less safe at night-time, over half feel less safe during the winter months, and a third of people are worried about being home alone.