Six Galway groups have been shortlisted for the All Ireland Community and Council Awards.

The county is being recognised across five categories, including mental health, Irish language and sustainability.

The Galway nominees are Green the Laneways, NUA Surgical, The Galway Porter Shed, Speire Nua, Gallimhe Le Gaeilge and the HDSG Housing Disability Steering Group.

Over 300 nominations were submitted to the national awards, which take place in Tipperary on April 15th.