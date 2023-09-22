Galway Bay FM

22 September 2023

Six Galway-based companies win at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards 2023

Six Galway-based companies win at this years Ireland’s Best Managed Companies awards, led by Deloitte in association with Bank of Ireland.

JJ Rhatigan & Company based at Fr. Griffin Road and Production Equipment Europe based in the Riverside Commercial Estate were both recognised at the awards for the first time.

Collins McNicholas Recruitment & HR services group located at Mervue Business Park, SalesSense International located at Ballybrit Business Park and Corrib Oil service station chain all retained their status as one of Ireland’s best managed companies

And finally, Acorn Life DAC based at St. Augustine Street were honoured to be awarded a Platinum award, to recognise their seventh year in a row as a Best Managed Company.

