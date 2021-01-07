Six ‘exceptional’ researchers recognised at NUIG President’s Awards for Research Excellence

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Six ‘exceptional’ researchers at NUI Galway have been recognised at the 2020 Presidents Awards for Research Excellence.

They were selected in the categories of Research Supervisor, Early Stage Researcher and Established Researcher.

In the ‘Research Supervisor’ category, Dr Eoin Whelan was awarded for his research on the psychology associated with engagement with interactive digital media such as smartphones, social media, online gambling and gaming.

While Professor Dearbháile Morris was selected for her research in a range of fields, which include antimicrobial resistance, food and water borne pathogens, emerging contaminants and the societal impact of infection.

In the category of ‘Early Stage Researcher’, Dr. Thomas McDermott took an award for his work on environmental and development economics, as well as the economic impacts of extreme weather events and public policy related to adaptation to climate change.

Dr. Eimear Dolan took an award in the same category for her research into innovative medical devices and their effect on host cells, and the coupling of therapies with minimally invasive delivery services.

Finally, in the category of ‘Established Researcher’, Dr. Jane Walsh was recognised for her research leadership on the use of novel technologies to develop personalised interventions to promote health behavior.

While Professor Ines Theile took a 2020 President’s Award for her comprehensive research on how diet influences human health and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimers or Parkinsons.