print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today.

According to HSE figures, five of these patients are receiving treatment at UHG, while one individual is attending Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

A further six patients are receiving general treatment for suspected cases of the virus in Galway’s hospitals today – with five at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationwide, there are 216 Coronavirus patients in acute hospitals, while 120 hospital patients are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

28 of the patients are attending Irish ICUs, while 18 people are being treated on ventilators.