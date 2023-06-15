Six charged after Garda operation targetting Galway and Mayo gangs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Six people have been charged following a major joint operation in Galway city and Mayo.

Gardaí arrested seven men yesterday after a number of properties were searched in the Ballybane and Bohermore areas, along with Ballinrobe in Mayo.

A 26 year old man was charged with a number of drug offences, while five men, aged between late teens and mid 40s, were charged in relation to a number of separate offences.

They include serious assault, criminal damage, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences.

The men are to appear before Castlebar District Court this morning, while a seventh man, in his 20s, remains in custody in a Mayo Garda station.