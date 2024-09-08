Six Candidates to contest Galway East Fine Gael Election Convention this evening

Fine Gael in Galway East will select its General Election candidate or candidates this evening at a selection convention in New Inn.

It is understood that six candidates have put their names forward. They are, Abbeyknockmoy Councillor Pete Roche, Tuam Branch Secretary Kabir Ahmmed, Galway East Fine Gael Chairman Shane Dolphin, founder of the Foods of Athenry Siobhan Lawless, Portumna Auctioneer Niamh Madden and Galway City Councillor Clodagh Higgins.

The party will not have a sitting TD running next time as Deputy Ciaran Cannon has announced that he will not be seeking re-election.

At the time of broadcast, the number of candidates to be selected is not known and will not be known until this evening’s convention.

The Convention gets underway at the Leisure Centre in New Inn at 7pm.