Galway Bay FM

24 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Six brand new faces on City Council take their seats

Share story:
Six brand new faces on City Council take their seats

There are six brand new faces on Galway city council – and they took their chairs for the very first time on Friday evening.

They are Helen Ogbu and John McDonagh of Labour, Josie Forde Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein’s Aisling Burke, Eibhlín Seoighthe of the Social Democrats, and Shane Forde of Fine Gael.

The AGM saw Fianna Fail Councillor Peter Keane elected as Mayor, under a power pact between Fianna Fail, Labour, Sinn Fein and two independents.

It’s understood newcomer and Labour councillor Helen Obgu will be elected Mayor next year.

Joseph Murray was at the meeting on Friday night – to see how the new councillors were feeling about their first day at the office.

Share story:

Galway AI company scoops ‘Start-up Technology Company of the Year’ prize

Galvia, a pioneering AI company based in Galway, has won the ‘Start-up Technology Company of the Year’. They received the honour at the CIO & IT L...

Another week of beds pressure at UHG

University Hospital Galway has started another week under pressure for beds It’s the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today 85 patien...

Galway included in Irish Rail intercity routes price hikes

Rail commuters in Galway will be hit with price hikes by Iarnrod Eireann. Fares are rising for services to Galway, Sligo, Westport, Waterford and Rosslare...

Minister expects breakthrough on long-planned Inishbofin Primary Care Centre after 20 year delay

A Primary Care Centre on Inishbofin was identified as a necessity in 2003 – but more than 20 years later there’s been very little progress. Ga...