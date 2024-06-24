Six brand new faces on City Council take their seats

Share story:

There are six brand new faces on Galway city council – and they took their chairs for the very first time on Friday evening.

They are Helen Ogbu and John McDonagh of Labour, Josie Forde Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein’s Aisling Burke, Eibhlín Seoighthe of the Social Democrats, and Shane Forde of Fine Gael.

The AGM saw Fianna Fail Councillor Peter Keane elected as Mayor, under a power pact between Fianna Fail, Labour, Sinn Fein and two independents.

It’s understood newcomer and Labour councillor Helen Obgu will be elected Mayor next year.

Joseph Murray was at the meeting on Friday night – to see how the new councillors were feeling about their first day at the office.