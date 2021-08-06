Six areas in Galway have Covid incidence rates well above national average

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are now six areas in Galway with Covid-19 incidence rates well above the national average of 372.6 cases per 100 thousand people.

The highest is recorded in Galway City Centre, with the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 standing at 1064.

Next is Connemara South at 745, Galway City East at 703, Galway City West at 568, Tuam at 485, and Ballinasloe at 448.

Meanwhile, Connemara North is broadly in-line with the national average at 378, as is Athenry-Oranmore at 375, and Loughrea at 357.

The only area well below the national average is Gort-Kinvara, which has an incidence rate of 285.

Nationally, Carndonagh in Co. Donegal has the highest rate in the country at over 2,000 cases per 100 thousand people.