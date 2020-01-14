Sitting TD Eugene Murphy says he was blindsided by his party’s move to add Cllr Orla Leyden to election ticket

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

Sitting TD Eugene Murphy says he was blindsided by his party’s move to add Cllr Orla Leyden to the Roscommon Galway ticket.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Murphy says he was taking by surprise because he was told by Councillor Leyden and her father Senator Terry Leyden that she would not be contesting the 2020 general election.

Deputy Murphy was first elected to Roscommon County Council in 1985, and entered Dáil Éireann as a Fianna Fáil Deputy in 2016.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM news, Deputy Murphy says he is concerned the decision to include Councillor Leyden to the ticket could split the Fianna Fáil vote in the constituency.

He added that he wishes Councillor Leyden well and that he is ready to fight for every vote.