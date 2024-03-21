Sitting Labour city councillor Niall Mc Nelis to be selected tonight for June elections

Share story:

Sitting Labour city councillor Niall Mc Nelis is expected to be selected tonight (thurs mar 21) to defend his West Ward seat in the June elections

The selection convention will be held in the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra at 7.30pm and will be chaired by Deputy Alan Kelly

Cllr. Mc Nelis is a former Mayor of Galway and is currently Chairperson of the City Policing Committee, the Economic, Community and Culture SPC and is a member of the North Western Regional Authority.

He will attend the Labour Party Conference in Dublin this weekend with fellow city candidates John Mc Donagh who will contest the Central Ward and Helen Ogbu who’s running in Galway City East.