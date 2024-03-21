Galway Bay FM

21 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Sitting Labour city councillor Niall Mc Nelis to be selected tonight for June elections

Share story:
Sitting Labour city councillor Niall Mc Nelis to be selected tonight for June elections

Sitting Labour city councillor Niall Mc Nelis is expected to be selected tonight (thurs mar 21) to defend his West Ward seat in the June elections

The selection convention will be held in the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra at 7.30pm and will be chaired by Deputy Alan Kelly

Cllr. Mc Nelis is a former Mayor of Galway and is currently Chairperson of the City Policing Committee, the Economic, Community and Culture SPC and is a member of the North Western Regional Authority.

He will attend the Labour Party Conference in Dublin this weekend with fellow city candidates John Mc Donagh who will contest the Central Ward and Helen Ogbu who’s running in Galway City East.

Share story:

Galway winners of Connacht Regional Irish Restaurant Awards announced

The County Galway winners of the Connacht Regional Irish Restaurant Awards have been announced. The all-Ireland winners will be unveiled at a gala dinner ...

Special poetry book created by local Gaelscoileanna unveiled in Moycullen

A special poetry book, containing poems from five local Gaelscoileanna, has been unveiled today in Moycullen. 177 pupils from Scoil Bhaile Nua, Gaelscoil ...

Search for missing man stood down after recovery of body at Tully Mountain in Connemara

A search for a missing man around Tully Mountain in Connemara has been stood down after the recovery of a body. The missing man was a 50 year old French n...

Galway Traveller Movement launches new anti-racism toolkit

Galway Traveller Movement has launched a new anti-racism toolkit. The kit outlines Travellers legal rights under the law, and how they can respond to the ...