Site secured for St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

A four acre site has been secured from the HSE for a long awaited new building for St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe.

Local TD Denis Naughten says it’s a very positive development in the ongoing saga of securing a site but says it is now imperative that the detailed planning and design proceeds without delay.

The school is currently accommodated in the Ballinasloe Enterprise Centre in Creagh and it is now hoped that this project can be fast tracked to move to the construction of a new purpose-built building.

The facility has more than 20 students from Ballinasloe, East Galway and South Roscommon and 15 staff.

The new school project had been included in the Department’s six year capital programme announced in November 2015 to proceed to the tender and construction stages in the period 2019-2021.

However previous negotiations on a site fell through.

Deputy Naughten says a clear commitment of funding is now needed for this project….