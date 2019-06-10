Site known as ‘the hole’ in Oranmore to be developed into a community cafe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An infill and brownfield site at Oranhill in Oranmore is set to be developed.

Edmonton Developments Limited has been granted planning permission to build a mixed-use development of 22 residential units and a community café at an area which is known locally as ‘the hole’.

The development at Oranhill will consist of a mix of three-bedroom semi-detached houses and terraced houses, apartments and maisonettes.

County planners have attached 28 conditions to the grant of planning permission.

One stipulation is that the commercial unit at ground floor level be used as a community café.

Also the open space area must be levelled, contoured, soiled, seeded and landscaped.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..