Site in Oranmore selected as possible location for a multi-billion euro Intel manufacturing plant

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An army firing rage in Co. Galway has been chosen as a possible location for a multi-billion euro Intel manufacturing plant, that could create 10,000 jobs.

The 216 acre site near Oranmore, has been selected by the IDA as the preferred location for its new foundry, according to The Sunday Times.

This week, Intel’s chief executive confirmed an Irish site had been shortlisted as one of 10 possible locations for the new microchip mega-factory.

A decision on its final location’s expected to be made before the end of this year.