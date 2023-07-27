Site in Ballinasloe being assessed for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A site in Ballinasloe is being assessed to host the first modular homes in Galway for Ukrainian refugees.

A meeting of local councillors last evening heard that the OPW is currently examining a site at Poolboy.

Details were thin on the ground, but ultimately Galway County Council will play no role in the plans led by central Government.

It was acknowledged that in the longer term, the site could be used for social and affordable housing.

Councillor Tim Broderick says if these modular homes are built, it’s vital that increased local services are provided.