Sisters of Bon Secours issue statement following report on Mother and Baby Home in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Sisters of Bon Secours have issued a statement following the report of the Commission of Investigation into the Mother and Baby Home in Tuam.

The report identified 2,219 women who were admitted to the Tuam home when it was first in Glenamaddy from 1921 to 1925, and in Tuam from 1925 to 1961.

The commission identified 978 child deaths at the home, including when it was based in Glenamaddy.

The Sisters of Bon Secours say the Commission’s report presents a history of our country in which many women and children were rejected, silenced and excluded; in which they were subjected to hardship; and in which their inherent human dignity was disrespected, in life and in death.

It adds that the Sisters of Bon Secours were part of this sorrowful history.

The statement says the Sisters of Bon Secours did not live up to their Christianity when running the Home.

It adds they failed to respect the inherent dignity of the women and children who came to the home and failed to offer them the compassion that they so badly needed.

The order has moved to acknowledge in particular that infants and children who died at the home were buried in a disrespectful and unacceptable way.

A spokesperson for the group says the Sisters of Bon Secours intend to participate in a redress scheme.