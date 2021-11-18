Sister of man missing from city issues public appeal for information

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sister of a man missing from the Ballybrit area of the city has made a public appeal for information as searches continue in Connemara.

Stephen Cunningham has been missing since November 2nd.

He’s described as being over 6 feet in height with a thin build and sandy blond hair.

Searches have been taking place in the Maan Cross area over the past week, including the use of drones.

Stephen’s sister Tara says his car, a silver 2008 Volkswagen Passat, was discovered in a lay-by on the Oughterard side of Maam Cross on Sunday, November 7th.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Tara urged anyone who might have seen Stephen to come forward and make contact….